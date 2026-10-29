Qatar-led mediators push for US-Iran deal to avert new strikes: Report

Regional mediators led by Qatar are working to restart negotiations between the US and Iran to prevent a resumption of the war, Axios reported Wednesday.

The mediators are urging Tehran to allow UN inspectors to visit bombed nuclear sites in return for some US sanctions relief, according to the report, which cited US, Israeli and regional sources.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye are supporting the effort, it said.

President Donald Trump told Axios that talks with Iran are taking place through mediators but said he does not know whether they will succeed.

"We need to finish the job — either through a deal or another way — we will find out if negotiations can succeed," he said.

The report comes as Trump has threatened for weeks to launch large-scale strikes against Iran.