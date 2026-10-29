Russia, Ukraine announce completion of demining of route for humanitarian mission in Oleshky

Russia and Ukraine's human rights commissioners announced on Thursday that demining efforts on routes for a humanitarian mission to the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky have been completed.

The two officials, Yana Lantratova and Dmytro Lubinets, said in their respective Telegram statements that the humanitarian convoy planning to head to the city in Ukraine's southern Kherson region is ready to depart, and will head toward the central district hospital.

Lantratova and Lubinets stated that those wishing to leave the settlement will have the opportunity to do so until 2 pm (1200GMT), noting the distribution of humanitarian aid will take place after 2.30 pm.

"All necessary security measures will be in place," according to the officials. They also thanked US first lady Melania Trump for her "personal involvement, mediation, and coordination, which made it possible to reach these humanitarian agreements."

A ceasefire brokered by Trump between Russia and Ukraine in Oleshky, which Moscow took control of in 2022, took effect at 0100GMT Tuesday to facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries and civilian evacuations. It will be in effect until 10.59 pm Sunday.