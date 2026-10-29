Israeli strikes destroy 2 homes in Gaza, displacing dozens of families

A woman sits next to a man lying on a mattress amongst destruction following an Israeli airstrike in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on October 23, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

The Israeli army destroyed two homes in the northern and central Gaza Strip late Thursday, displacing dozens of Palestinian families, according to sources and witnesses.

The strikes came amid continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

Sources and witnesses told Anadolu that two airstrikes targeted homes in the Safatawi neighborhood north of Gaza City and the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

FAMILIES FLEE IN DARKNESS



An airstrike destroyed a home in Safatawi after an evacuation warning was issued for a residential block in the area.

Witnesses said a resident received a call from Israeli intelligence ordering the evacuation of a residential block near the Yassin water desalination station ahead of a strike on one of the buildings.

The warning panicked residents and forced dozens of families to leave their homes in the dark, said witnesses.

Residents were given only minutes to evacuate before the strike, they added.

5-STORY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING DESTROYED



In the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, an Israeli airstrike destroyed a residential building in the Block 7 area after an evacuation warning was issued for the surrounding residential block.

Sources said the five-story building was destroyed.

The strike also caused extensive damage to nearby buildings and homes.

No deaths or injuries were reported in either strike, according to sources.

The attacks, however, caused widespread damage around the two targeted homes and displaced dozens of families who lost their shelter.

Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 since October 2023. About 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, according to Palestinian figures.