Kyrgyz president says unity in Turkic world will grow stronger

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said Thursday that he expects unity in the Turkic world to continue growing stronger, after receiving the Supreme Order of the Turkic World from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Erdoğan presented the award to Japarov at an official dinner in the Presidential Complex in Ankara, held for the Oct. 29 Republic Day celebrations and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit. The dinner was attended by visiting heads of state.

"I believe that unity across the Turkic world will continue to grow stronger," Japarov said at the award ceremony.

"Our centuries-old culture and brotherhood unite us. It is our duty to pass on our invaluable values from our ancestors to future generations," he said.

Japarov expressed gratitude for the high honor and thanked the leaders of the Turkic world for the award.

He emphasized that the award was not merely a personal recognition but also an acknowledgment of the Kyrgyz people's contributions to strengthening unity in the Turkic world.

Japarov expressed his wish for lasting unity among Turkic peoples and reaffirmed his commitment to continued cooperation.

Türkiye is hosting the Organization of Turkic States' 13th summit on Thursday and Friday under the theme, "Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Deed." The summit is expected to address regional cooperation, strengthen solidarity among member states, and advance the Turkic World Vision 2040.

Established in 2009, the OTS includes Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan as members. Turkmenistan, Hungary, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), and the Economic Cooperation Organization hold observer status.