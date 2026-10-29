Canada unveils 1st national security strategy in over 20 years

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney launched "The Plan for a Stronger Canada" on Thursday, the country's first national security strategy in more than two decades, according to a statement from his office.

It said the plan reflects "profound new realities," citing an eroding rules-based international order and new threats to Canadian sovereignty, from cyberattacks to the "weaponisation of trade deals."

"The line between economic security and national security has disappeared," it said.

The plan sets out five priorities: strengthening economic security and resilience; advancing a "disciplined foreign policy" that diversifies partnerships; rebuilding the Canadian Armed Forces; protecting Canadians from criminal and national security threats; and modernizing intelligence capabilities.

On defense, the government said it will build a stronger domestic defense industrial base, accelerate procurement, and strengthen Arctic security while contributing to stability in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and beyond.

The plan also commits to intensifying efforts against foreign interference, espionage, violent extremism and transnational organized crime, including sabotage, extortion, money laundering, and sanctions evasion.

It pledges to strengthen Canada's sovereign intelligence capabilities, deepen intelligence partnerships, and update legal authorities "while safeguarding Canadians' rights."

"In a rapidly changing, more dangerous, more divided world, Canada must have the capacity to defend our sovereignty, the resilience to withstand emerging threats, and the determination to shape our own future," said Carney.

Defense Minister David McGuinty said the strategy is about building a Canada "that can stand on its own, act with confidence, and remain a capable and reliable ally and partner."

Foreign Minister Anita Anand said Canada's security and prosperity are "increasingly shaped by events beyond our borders."