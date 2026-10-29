PAKISTANS PRIME MINISTER HAILS TIES WITH TÜRKIYE AT REPUBLIC DAY CEREMONY AT TURKISH EMBASSY

Pakistan's prime minister hails ties with Türkiye at Republic Day ceremony at Turkish Embassy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday described Pakistan's longstanding ties with Türkiye as an economic powerhouse and thanked Ankara for its support during conflicts and natural disasters.

"The fraternal bond between Pakistan and Türkiye runs deeper than Pakistan's own birth," Sharif said at a ceremony marking Türkiye's 103rd Republic Day at the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad.

He also described the relationship as "two souls, one heart" and expressed hope for stronger ties between the two countries.

Sharif congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish people, highlighting the countries' shared history and cooperation in defense, trade, investment and humanitarian assistance.

Noting Türkiye's support following Pakistan's 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods, Sharif also praised Ankara's backing during the May 2025 conflict with India.

"Last year, during Mark-e-Haq, when Pakistan faced flagrant aggression from India and our sovereignty was put to a grave test, Türkiye stood firmly by our side with unwavering commitment and dedication," he said.

Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq is Pakistan's official day of remembrance for the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict.

Sharif highlighted the Mecca Agreement, signed on Aug. 7, 2026, by Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, saying it strengthened trilateral cooperation.

"It strengthens our collective deterrence and reinforces our shared commitment to regional peace and stability," he said, reaffirming support for diplomacy, international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

He also urged Turkish businesses to invest in Pakistan, citing its young population and economic opportunities, and referred to the planned President Tayyip Erdoğan Special Economic Zone in Karachi, announced at a business conference in Istanbul in July.