IRANS PEZESHKIAN SAYS REGIONAL COUNTRIES CAN ENSURE SECURITY WITHOUT US INVOLVEMENT

Countries in the region are capable of ensuring their own security through cooperation without US involvement, said Iran's president on Thursday.

Speaking at an event marking a local holiday, Masoud Pezeshkian addressed regional issues and called for closer cooperation among neighboring countries, according to a statement from the Iranian presidency.

"We are brothers with all the countries around us, and we are all Muslims. Therefore, we can help one another and ensure the security of our region," he said.

"Regional countries do not need the US to come from the other side of the world under the pretext of providing security," Pezeshkian said.

He also criticized Washington's military spending and accused the US of committing violations while presenting its presence as necessary for regional security.

The remarks come amid continued tensions between Tehran and Washington following the start of the current conflict on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran and Tehran responded by targeting Israel and what it said were US positions in Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran on June 18 signed a framework agreement and subsequently began negotiations, but the talks later collapsed over differences concerning freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy and goods shipments.







