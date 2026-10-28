Netanyahu’s bloc trails Eisenkot’s in Israeli exit polls

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc trailed rival Gadi Eisenkot's bloc in three of four parliamentary election exit polls Tuesday, with neither securing a projected majority.

Projections by Channels 12 and 13 and Israel's public broadcaster put Eisenkot's bloc ahead of Netanyahu's, while Channel 14 projected a lead for Netanyahu's bloc.

A Channel 13 exit poll projected 53 seats for Eisenkot's bloc, 50 for Netanyahu's bloc and 17 for Arab parties in the 120-seat Knesset.

Israel's public broadcaster projected the same distribution.

Channel 12 projected 52 seats for Eisenkot's bloc, 50 for Netanyahu's bloc and 18 for Arab parties.

Channel 14, meanwhile, projected 60 seats for Netanyahu's bloc, 43 for Eisenkot's bloc and 17 for Arab parties.

None of the projections gave either bloc the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority.

Responding to the projections, Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, a rival of Netanyahu, said the initial results indicated a "complete lack of trust in Netanyahu."

"If these are the final results, this is a victory for the Zionist-statist majority in Israel," Eisenkot said.

He pledged to "act immediately to implement the will of the people," replace Netanyahu's government, and establish a "Zionist mobilization government" as soon as possible.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid also claimed Netanyahu's bloc had suffered a "severe defeat."

"Don't let them confuse you: the Netanyahu bloc suffered a severe defeat. This is a complete collapse, and the public told them to go home," Lapid said.

Democrats party leader Yair Golan said "the public has spoken -- it fired Netanyahu's government."

"We have received a historic opportunity to form a real change government in Israel, and we do not intend to give it up," he added.

Channel 12 reported that Israeli President Isaac Herzog was expected to task Eisenkot with forming the next government, although the decision would depend on the official results and parliamentary parties' recommendations.

Polling stations closed at 10 pm local time (2000GMT) and vote counting began.

The exit poll projections are not official election results.

The Central Elections Committee reported voter turnout of 77.7%, the highest since 1999 and up 7.1 percentage points from the 2022 election.

According to the committee, 5,449,277 people had cast their ballots out of 7,331,981 eligible voters.



















