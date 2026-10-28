US' Hegseth, Asia-Pacific allies meet to boost defense cooperation

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met Wednesday with his counterparts from Australia, Japan, and the Philippines to advance practical defense cooperation along the Pacific Ocean's First Island Chain, stressing military readiness and deterrence.

"Deterrence is built on real capability and ready partnerships," Hegseth said on US social media company X, calling the meeting "productive."

"We are moving beyond words to practical cooperation along the First Island Chain—bolstering readiness to ensure peace through strength," he added.

Earlier, Hegseth called for an "ambitious" defense cooperation framework between Washington and the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), proposing a practical mechanism to guide joint efforts over the coming years.

Addressing a joint meeting of ASEAN defense chiefs in Cebu City, the Philippines-current chair of the 11-member group-Hegseth worked to assure the US' allies in the wider Asia-Pacific region, calling them "nations capable of defending their own sovereignty and contributing to the favorable balance of power that benefits us all."

"The approach we're taking we describe as strong, quiet, and clear," he said. "Strong enough to deter coercion and aggression, quiet enough to avoid needless escalation or public theatrics, and to let our actions speak for themselves. But clear enough that our friends, our partners, and potential adversaries understand precisely where the United States stands, and that we will defend our interests and the interests of our allies and partners. That is, by definition, peace through strength."

The meetings in Cebu City mark the 20th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting and 13th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus, which also brings together the defense chiefs of China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, and India, although China this year did not send its defense minister.

Earlier in the day, Hegseth held separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Malaysia, Singapore, India, South Korea, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.





