Switzerland adopts new climate adaptation plan as temperatures rise

A drone view shows meltwater cascading down the Mont Mine glacier on a warm summer day amid climate change in Ferpecle near Evolene, Switzerland, September 3, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Switzerland has adopted a revised climate adaptation strategy and action plan, the Federal Council announced Wednesday, as temperatures continue to rise across the country.

According to the council, Switzerland's average annual temperature has risen by around 3 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, making the country particularly vulnerable to climate change.

The council said heat waves, summer droughts and heavy rainfall have become more frequent and intense.

The strategy for 2026-2031 identifies 30 areas for action aimed at protecting the population, infrastructure and natural resources from worsening climate impacts.

According to the council, key priorities include reducing heat exposure in urban areas, safeguarding water supplies, strengthening protection against natural hazards and improving the resilience of agriculture, forests, ecosystems and transport infrastructure.

The plan also outlines measures to improve workplace safety during extreme heat, protect water quality, develop climate-resilient forests and adapt navigation on the Rhine River to increasingly dry summers, the council said.

The government said the strategy draws on Switzerland's 2025 climate risk assessment and updated national climate scenarios, including the possibility of continued increases in greenhouse gas emissions.

The action plan also includes 12 cross-sector measures aimed at improving scientific knowledge, coordination and implementation, according to the council.

The Federal Council said the strategy seeks to minimize climate-related risks, strengthen society's ability to adapt and take advantage of potential opportunities arising from changing climatic conditions.