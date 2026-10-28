UN chief urges greater role for women in peace processes as conflicts, sexual violence rise

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged governments to strengthen women's participation in peace negotiations, restore funding for women-led organizations and ensure accountability for gender-based violence.

Addressing a UN Security Council open debate on women, peace and security, Guterres warned that gender inequality continued to undermine peace efforts despite international commitments to women's participation.

He cited Security Council Resolution 1325, adopted in 2000, which recognized the importance of women's involvement in conflict prevention, resolution and peacebuilding.

"But let's face facts: too often, it has resulted in a lot of talk, and not enough action," Guterres said, referring to the implementation of the women, peace and security agenda.

Guterres said the world was experiencing its highest number of conflicts since World War II, citing crises in the Gaza Strip, Ukraine, the Sahel, Sudan and Myanmar.

He warned that women and girls faced increasing exposure to armed conflict, sexual violence, displacement and restrictions on their fundamental rights.

"The number of UN-verified cases of conflict-related sexual violence has sharply increased, reaching over 9,700 last year-with the actual number certain to be much higher," he said.

Women and girls also faced growing risks from explosive weapons used in densely populated areas, including in Myanmar, Sudan and the occupied Palestinian territory, he said.

Guterres also raised concerns about rising maternal mortality in crisis zones, disruptions to girls' education and attacks on women leaders, journalists and human rights defenders.

3 PRIORITIES FOR GOVERNMENTS



Guterres said women remained largely excluded from formal peace negotiations despite evidence that their meaningful participation could strengthen peace agreements and improve prospects for lasting stability.

Women accounted for just 5% of negotiators across 57 peace processes in 2025, he said.

Fewer than one-fifth of peace agreements concluded globally that year included at least one reference to women, girls, gender or sexual violence, he added.

Guterres urged governments and other participants in peace processes to introduce binding targets and quotas to ensure women's meaningful participation in negotiations.

He outlined three immediate priorities: securing women's representation in peace talks, increasing funding for women's organizations in conflict-affected areas and enforcing zero tolerance for violence against women and girls.

"Of course, these three priorities are not the only areas where action is urgently needed," he said.

Guterres called on governments to fulfill their official development assistance commitments and restore funding to organizations supporting women and girls in conflict settings, particularly those affected by forced displacement.

He also demanded full accountability for perpetrators of gender-based violence, including conflict-related sexual violence.

The UN chief urged authorities to remove restrictions on female humanitarian workers and strengthen protections for those delivering aid.

Beyond those priorities, Guterres called for stronger domestic laws addressing gender-based violence, improved economic security for women, greater support for grassroots organizations and better collection of gender-related data.

"Equality is not a dream. It's a decision," he said.