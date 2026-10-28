Italy investigates 10 over alleged campaign against Chinese dissidents

Italian prosecutors have concluded an investigation into 10 people suspected of involvement in a campaign of repression and intimidation against Chinese dissidents in Milan, local media reported Wednesday.

The suspects include four Chinese nationals allegedly in constant contact with authorities in Beijing, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The Milan prosecutor's office alleges the group engaged in a criminal conspiracy aimed at carrying out repressive and coercive actions against Chinese dissidents in the city.

The investigation focused on alleged stalking, surveillance, pressure and threats against a 34-year-old activist and online influencer known as "Teacher Li," who has millions of followers.

Officers from the Digos police unit in Turin conducted the investigation under the coordination of prosecutor Alessandro Gobbis.