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News World Israel left-wing leader says opposition bloc should work with Arab parties

Israel left-wing leader says opposition bloc should work with Arab parties

Yair Golan, leader of Israel’s left-wing Democrats party, urged opposition factions on Wednesday to forge a governing partnership with Arab parties to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arguing that partial election tallies demonstrate the anti-Netanyahu camp cannot secure a 61-seat Knesset majority without them.

AFP WORLD
Published October 28,2026 12:00 PM
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ISRAEL LEFT-WING LEADER SAYS OPPOSITION BLOC SHOULD WORK WITH ARAB PARTIES

Yair Golan, the head of Israel's main left-wing party, called on Wednesday for his opposition allies to work with Arab parties to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as partial election results showed their support would be crucial to reaching a governing coalition.

"We must no longer accept Netanyahu's racist division between Jewish votes and Arab votes," he said on X. "We have a responsibility. And we have an opportunity to form a government of change in partnership with Israel's Arab citizens."