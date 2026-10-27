US, Cuba clash at UN General Assembly on trade embargo

The US and Cuba traded sharp accusations Tuesday at the UN General Assembly, turning a debate about Washington's decades-old trade embargo into a tense verbal confrontation between the two delegations.

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parilla clashed as the General Assembly debated a resolution calling for an end to the US economic, commercial and financial embargo on Cuba.

Waltz launched a forceful attack on Havana, accusing the government of enriching its elite while ordinary people struggle with shortages and economic hardship. He also rejected Cuba's description of US measures as a blockade.

"There is no blockade," Waltz told delegates. "A blockade is a ring of military ships around an island. It doesn't exist."

The Cuban delegation repeatedly interrupted the speech, prompting the UN president to intervene and remind both sides of the assembly's rules.

At one point, Waltz turned directly toward the Cuban side and said: "This is America, my friend. This is the United Nations. This isn't your communist dictatorship. You cannot silence me."

The Cuban minister fired back, accusing Waltz of making false claims and of disrespecting the forum. "He is offending the dignity of the people and government of Cuba," said Parilla.

Waltz returned to the embargo, pointing to US trade with Cuba as evidence that Havana's description of the measures was misleading.

He said American companies had exported more than $876 million in goods to Cuba during the first eight months of 2026, including $230 million in fuel for eligible private businesses.