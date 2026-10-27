Türkiye says its Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean policy remains unchanged

Türkiye said Tuesday that its policy in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean remains unchanged, reaffirming its commitment to defending its legitimate rights and interests in line with international law.

"Türkiye's positions, which it consistently and resolutely defends on all platforms in accordance with international law, remain unchanged," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in an official statement.

The ministry said Ankara would continue to protect its legitimate rights and interests in the two regions "without concessions," as it has always done.

The statement also rejected claims that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had given an interview to a Greek daily, saying his remarks at an event organized by a think tank in Brussels had been distorted and taken entirely out of context.

"Contrary to the statements made by the chairman of a political party, our (foreign) minister did not give an interview to a newspaper published in Greece," the ministry said, accusing critics of turning Türkiye's regional policy into a subject of political controversy.