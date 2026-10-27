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Kazakh president to visit Türkiye on Wednesday

At President Erdogan's invitation, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Türkiye on Wednesday to review bilateral cooperation, advance ties, and discuss regional and global issues, Türkiye’s communications chief Burhanettin Duran said.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 27,2026 03:30 PM
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KAZAKH PRESIDENT TO VISIT TÜRKIYE ON WEDNESDAY

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Türkiye on Wednesday, Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Tuesday.

The visit comes at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During meetings held as part of the visit, all aspects of cooperation between Türkiye and Kazakhstan will be reviewed, and steps to further develop bilateral relations will be discussed, Duran said in a statement posted on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Discussions on the current regional and global issues are also on the agenda, he added.