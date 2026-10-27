Kazakh president to visit Türkiye on Wednesday

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Türkiye on Wednesday, Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Tuesday.

The visit comes at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During meetings held as part of the visit, all aspects of cooperation between Türkiye and Kazakhstan will be reviewed, and steps to further develop bilateral relations will be discussed, Duran said in a statement posted on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Discussions on the current regional and global issues are also on the agenda, he added.





