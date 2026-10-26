Vatican confirms pope’s November South America visit following lung surgery

The Vatican confirmed Monday that Pope Leo XIV will travel to South America in November following lung surgery, saying medical examinations had identified no obstacles to the journey.

The pope's visit to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru will take place on Nov. 6–17, according to the previously announced program, the Holy See Press Office said.

The announcement followed an assessment by the pontiff's doctor, Luigi Carbone, who confirmed that his postoperative recovery was progressing well, and recent tests showed he was in good health.

The Vatican said there were "no contraindications" that would prevent him from undertaking the trip, based on his current condition and medical examinations.

Leo underwent surgery on Oct. 13 to remove a lung lobe containing a nodule later diagnosed as adenocarcinoma, a form of lung cancer, and subsequently began gradually resuming his duties, according to ANSA.

"I am happy to be able to return to the continent where I have lived so many moments of my life," the pope said in the Vatican statement.

"May this journey be an opportunity to open our hearts to one another, strengthen our communion as brothers and sisters, and renew our commitment to proclaiming the Gospel with joy!"

The Vatican said the pontiff was carefully following medical recommendations and looking forward to the visit with "great joy and enthusiasm."

The journey will offer an opportunity to strengthen ties with local churches and bring a message of faith, hope and peace to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, it added.

The pope is also scheduled to hold his regular general audience in St. Peter's Square on Wednesday. He will skip Tuesday's interfaith gathering in Assisi, sending a video message instead.