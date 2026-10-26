Zelensky says Ukraine has waited nearly a month for US transfer approval of Patriot, NASAMS missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Kyiv has been waiting nearly a month for US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to approve the transfer of Patriot and NASAMS missiles to the country.

On US social media platform X, Zelensky said he had instructed his team to raise the issue with Washington "once again."

He said he held a coordination call on weapons supplies from partners and efforts to restore energy infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes.

"We are working on several tracks -- with the United States, Europe, and other partners that have stocks of PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles," Zelensky said. "In particular, we have been waiting for nearly a month for Mr. Hegseth to sign off on missiles for Patriots and NASAMS."

He added that officials also discussed preparations for next month's Ramstein-format meeting of Ukraine's allies, stressing the need to accelerate decisions that have been pending for some time.

"Every support package is an opportunity to protect people's lives," Zelensky said, thanking Ukraine's partners for helping expedite critical deliveries.

Last week, The Washington Post reported that the Trump administration had delayed approval for the transfer of Patriot air defense interceptor missiles that Ukraine needs to defend against Russian missile and drone attacks.

According to the report, Hegseth had not formally rejected the proposed transfers but also had yet to complete the required steps to authorize them. The delay comes amid renewed tensions between Trump and Zelensky and deteriorating relations between Washington and Kyiv.

Some of the missiles are being transferred by countries friendly to Ukraine that require Hegseth's approval for the handover, the report said, citing a US official and three other people familiar with the matter.

The report noted that Hegseth had continued to approve some US assistance to Ukraine, suggesting that the delayed transfers do not necessarily signal a complete halt to American support.

The news follows a recent dispute over Ukraine getting sub-par speeds from Elon Musk's US-based satellite service, with Zelensky saying the downgrade had cost Ukrainian lives.