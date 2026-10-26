SPAINS SANCHEZ PREDICTS ELECTION VICTORY DESPITE OPPOSITION LEAD IN POLLS

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has expressed confidence that his Socialist Party would win the Nov. 29 general election despite polls showing a substantial lead for the right-wing opposition, according to an interview.

"These elections can be summed up in one very simple idea: either the past advances or Spain advances," Sanchez told El Pais on Sunday, predicting a broader progressive parliamentary majority.

He dismissed surveys suggesting the conservative People's Party (PP) and far-right Vox could hold a lead of up to 15%, warning that a right-wing coalition would threaten social rights, including abortion and euthanasia.

"In a democracy, alternation is positive. But a PP government with Vox does not represent an alternation; it is a real regression. It means going back 40 years, 50 years at once," he said.

Addressing growing public frustration over housing affordability, Sanchez defended his government's record but called for stronger market regulation and expanded affordable housing, accusing conservative parties of blocking legislative measures.

He also pledged to raise the minimum wage before the election and urged employers to increase salaries amid inflation of 4.9%, which he largely attributed to the war in Iran.

On immigration, Sanchez defended his government's regularization policies, arguing that migrant workers were essential to sustaining Spain's welfare system amid demographic decline.

"The dilemma is whether we want to be an open and prosperous society or a closed and decadent one, without the capacity or manpower to sustain the current welfare state," the prime minister said, stressing "the migration must, of course, be orderly."