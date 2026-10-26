Russian, Slovak foreign ministers discuss development of political dialogue in Moscow

In this handout photograph released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on October 26, 2026, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar in Moscow. (AFP Photo)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Slovak counterpart, Juraj Blanar, in Moscow to discuss bilateral ties and prospects for developing political dialogue, Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

Blanar arrived in the Russian capital leading a Slovak delegation to attend the 22nd meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation, the ministry said.

The foreign ministers discussed cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and military-historical fields, according to the ministry.

They also exchanged views on the situation surrounding Ukraine and the crisis in relations between Russia and the European Union.