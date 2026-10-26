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Jordan’s king meets Iraqi premier in Amman

Jordan’s King Abdullah II welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in Amman for talks aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published October 26,2026 02:58 PM
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JORDAN’S KING MEETS IRAQI PREMIER IN AMMAN

Jordan's King Abdullah II received Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi upon his arrival in Amman on Monday, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

Al-Zaidi arrived in the Jordanian capital accompanied by a high-level delegation for an official visit.

According to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and discussing regional developments.

The two countries are expected to explore ways to expand cooperation in economic and development sectors.

Baghdad and Amman have maintained close cooperation in energy, trade and infrastructure, including discussions on the proposed Basra-Aqaba oil pipeline and electricity interconnection projects.

The two leaders also met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September, where they discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.