ITALYS POSITION ON UKRAINE CANNOT CHANGE, DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS

Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto gestures during a meeting of the E5, a five-country European defence and security cooperation group, at the French Defence Ministry in Paris, on October 26, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said on Monday that the country's position on Ukraine should remain unchanged.

Italy's position on Ukraine "cannot change," Crosetto said at a joint news conference following a Group of Five (E5) defense ministers' meeting in Paris.

"It is a commitment we have made at the international, European and NATO levels. We consider what is happening in Ukraine to be very dangerous for Europe's security," he said.

Crosetto noted that helping Ukraine meant helping secure Europe's future and security.

"We will continue to do so to the extent of our capabilities," he added.