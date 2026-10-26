Israel to supply Greek Cypriot Administration with new offshore patrol vessel

Israel and the Greek Cypriot Administration signed an agreement Monday for the acquisition of a new offshore patrol vessel equipped with advanced naval systems, according to a Defense Ministry statement.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony on the island by Israeli Defense Ministry Director Amir Baram and Stelios Kountouris, acting permanent secretary of the Greek Cypriot Administration's Defense Ministry.

Under the deal, Israel will supply a patrol vessel built by Israel Shipyards and fitted with a range of naval systems manufactured by Israeli defense company Rafael.

Systems aboard the administration's existing Israel Shipyards-built patrol vessel, Ioannides, will also be upgraded.