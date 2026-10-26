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News World Israel to supply Greek Cypriot Administration with new offshore patrol vessel

Israel to supply Greek Cypriot Administration with new offshore patrol vessel

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 26,2026 08:28 PM
Updated October 26,2026 08:35 PM
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ISRAEL TO SUPPLY GREEK CYPRIOT ADMINISTRATION WITH NEW OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL
(File Photo)

Israel and the Greek Cypriot Administration signed an agreement Monday for the acquisition of a new offshore patrol vessel equipped with advanced naval systems, according to a Defense Ministry statement.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony on the island by Israeli Defense Ministry Director Amir Baram and Stelios Kountouris, acting permanent secretary of the Greek Cypriot Administration's Defense Ministry.

Under the deal, Israel will supply a patrol vessel built by Israel Shipyards and fitted with a range of naval systems manufactured by Israeli defense company Rafael.

Systems aboard the administration's existing Israel Shipyards-built patrol vessel, Ioannides, will also be upgraded.