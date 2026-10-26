Poland says it will never accept return to ‘business as usual’ with Russia on energy dependence

Polish Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domanski holds a press conference during the 9th Friends of Industry Conference at the Warsaw Stock Exchange in Warsaw, Poland, 26 October 2026. (EPA Photo)

Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said Monday that Poland would never accept a return to "business as usual" with Russia, including renewed dependence on Russian gas and raw materials, during the Polish-German Economic Forum in Warsaw.

The remarks came as the European Union continued to unwind its dependence on Russian energy following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. EU member states have sharply reduced imports of Russian pipeline gas since 2022 and have agreed to phase out the remaining supplies over the coming years as part of a broader effort to reduce Moscow's energy leverage over Europe.

Poland has been among the strongest advocates of ending Russian energy imports and had already spent years diversifying its supply before the full-scale invasion. It has expanded liquefied natural gas imports through the Swinoujscie terminal and receives Norwegian gas through the Baltic Pipe, which began operating in 2022. Warsaw has repeatedly argued that dependence on Russian hydrocarbons created both economic and security risks for Europe.

Domanski's comments came as Poland and Germany pledged closer economic and industrial cooperation at the fourth Polish-German Economic Forum. The two countries are major trading partners, but Warsaw and Berlin have often differed over energy policy and how far Europe should maintain economic links with Russia.

The issue has also acquired a sharper political edge in Germany as the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has called for restoring Russian oil and gas imports and reopening Nord Stream, arguing that cheap Russian energy is essential to German industry. AfD leader Alice Weidel has said she wants to rebuild German-Russian economic ties.