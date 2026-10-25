US warns of escalating security threats in Saudi Arabia as Riyadh airport partly reopens

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia warned on Sunday of escalating security threats from Yemen's Houthis as the capital Riyadh's main airport partially reopened following repeated missile and drone attacks.

In an updated security alert, the US mission said the State Department had ordered non-emergency government employees and their families to leave Saudi Arabia, effective Oct. 23, citing growing safety risks.

"Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions," the embassy said.

The Houthis, which have controlled Yemen's capital Sanaa and other regions since 2014, resumed fighting with Saudi-backed government forces in July, as a 2022 truce collapsed. Besides aviation, the group has also targeted Saudi energy sites.

"The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area," the US mission's alert added.

The departure order was first publicly announced on Wednesday.

The embassy said King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh partially reopened on Sunday for domestic flights and some international services operated by Saudi carriers.

However, it warned Americans of possible further attacks, airspace closures and flight cancellations, urging extreme caution when using airports in the kingdom.

US government personnel now require special authorization to use any airport in Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis have renewed threats against Riyadh's airport, warning that it remained a military target despite the partial reopening.

The airport had suspended operations following an Oct. 10 Houthi attack that killed 13 people and wounded hundreds.

Saudi Arabia also intercepted additional missiles and drones on Sunday as fighting with the Houthis continued.