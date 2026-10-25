Custody of suspect in deadly attack in northern France suspended for ‘psychiatric observation’

French police work at the scene after a drive-by shooting that killed one person and injured several others in Trappes, in the Yvelines department, near Paris, France, October 23, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

The police custody of the suspect in a deadly shooting in France's Yvelines department has been suspended for psychiatric observation, the National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) announced Sunday.

The 39-year-old suspect was arrested Friday after allegedly opening fire with an automatic weapon in the towns of Trappes and La Verriere, killing a 26-year-old man and injuring four others, including a 12-year-old child, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

Following a psychiatric assessment conducted Saturday, an expert recommended that the suspect be placed under observation at the psychiatric ward of the Paris police headquarters.

The observation period may last up to 48 hours, during which one or more psychiatrists will assess whether his mental condition allows investigators to resume questioning, the prosecutor's office said.

At the end of the assessment, experts will determine whether the suspect can return to police questioning or whether further psychiatric measures are required.

The office stressed that the suspension of custody does not mean the suspect has been released.

Authorities also found three gas cylinders connected to electrical wires and a timer at his residence, along with a copy of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf.

Toxicological analyses also detected drugs in the suspect's blood.