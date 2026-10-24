Russia, Ukraine trade accusations over overnight strikes amid local ceasefire deal

Russia and Ukraine traded accusations Saturday over overnight strikes, a day after confirming a localized ceasefire agreement in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky in southern Ukraine.

In the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the city's military administration said on Telegram that two people were injured after an attack damaged a private residential building in the Obolonskyi district.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said separately that a drone struck the Industrialnyi district of Ukraine's second-largest city.

Terekhov said authorities were working to clarify the details and assess the consequences of the strike.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed that the country's air defenses shot down 101 of 126 drones launched by Russia overnight.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it struck a facility "used for the production of uncrewed surface vessels" at the port of Chornomorsk in Ukraine's southern Odesa region.

The ministry said it targeted a dry-cargo ship "transporting supplies to the port of Odesa intended for the support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

It further said that air defenses shot down 616 Ukrainian drones over 20 regions, as well as over the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

In Russia's southern Rostov region, Gov. Yury Slyusar said debris from a downed drone fell onto the premises of a municipal public transport company facility in the regional capital, causing damage but no casualties.

Slyusar also said drone debris damaged a transformer substation in the settlement of Kalinin, leaving more than 170 homes without electricity.

He added that restoration work was underway and one person was injured in the strike.

The overnight attacks came after Russia and Ukraine confirmed Friday that they had agreed to a temporary ceasefire in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, brokered by US first lady Melania Trump.

Moscow and Kyiv said the halt would take effect in the early hours of Tuesday, while an earlier White House statement said the localized ceasefire would begin Thursday.





