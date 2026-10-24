Typhoon Champi left over 146,000 households without power in Taiwan

More than 146,000 households across Taiwan experienced power outages as Typhoon Champi brought strong winds and heavy rain, local media reported Saturday.

Electricity was restored to over 122,000 households by Friday night, while repair crews began work early Saturday in parts of New Taipei and northern Keelung, which experienced strong gusts overnight, Focus Taiwan reported.

Authorities also dispatched 15 work teams from five regional offices in central and southern Taiwan to support restoration efforts in the north.

At least one person was killed and dozens of others were injured Friday as the typhoon disrupted air traffic.

Authorities ordered schools and offices to close across Taiwan, except in Taitung County and on the outlying islands of Penghu and Matsu, due to the typhoon.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration said Champi was over waters east of Yilan and was expected to weaken into a mild typhoon Saturday afternoon.

The weather agency also expected to lift land and sea typhoon warnings by Saturday evening.

Rainfall shifted westward Saturday after affecting northern and eastern Taiwan the previous day.

Heavy rain fell in mountainous areas south of Hsinchu early Saturday, with localized torrential rain reported in mountainous areas of Miaoli.

Rainfall is expected to ease gradually in the afternoon, although localized heavy rain remained possible north of Taichung.

The weather agency warned that seas around Taiwan remained rough despite Champi's weakening, with waves reaching 2 to 3 meters (6.6 to 9.8 feet).

Waves exceeding 6 meters (19.7 feet) could still occur in northern and northeastern waters Saturday.





