Iran warns of response ‘several times greater’ to any military action

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned on Saturday that even limited military action against the country would draw a response "several times greater," saying its armed forces were prepared to act, the Fars news agency reported.

Spokesman Hossein Mohebbi dismissed "hostile rhetoric" as largely intended for the media, saying those making threats lacked the ability to conduct an effective operation under current circumstances.

"They know better than anyone that, under the current circumstances, they cannot conduct an effective operation and certainly will not achieve their objectives," he said.

Mohebbi said any repetition of previous military action would end in defeat.

"Even if the enemy makes a limited move, Iran's response will be several times greater, given the armed forces' existing readiness and operational plans," he said.

US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack said Washington could "absolutely" strike Iran as soon as this weekend, while President Donald Trump said he knew nothing about the possibility raised by his envoy.

"Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely," Barrack, who also serves as US special presidential envoy for Syria and Iraq, said in an interview, clips of which circulated online Friday.

Asked by reporters about the remarks and whether he had reversed his position on holding off on possible strikes until after the Nov. 3 midterm elections, Trump appeared surprised.

"That was my ambassador?" Trump asked.

"He's a pretty powerful man, I guess. Well if that's the case, I don't know anything about it," he added.

Separately, US media has reported that Washington and Israel have developed plans to strike Iran after the midterms.

The US-Israeli war on Iran, which began after February strikes, has yet to be settled despite a ceasefire and memorandum to finalize a peace deal, primarily due to differences over navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.