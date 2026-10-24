Iran stepping up threats against US officials in Middle East

Iran has stepped up efforts to target US diplomats and officials in the Middle East, including advanced plans for deadly attacks, the US news outlet Axios reported, citing US intelligence assessments.



Axios cited an intelligence memo sent to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday.



The intelligence assessments were among the reasons the US State Department was reducing staffing at embassies in the Middle East amid growing fears of a wider regional conflict, Axios reported, citing US officials.



On Friday, the State Department ordered a reduction in US personnel at embassies in the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Qatar and Jordan, according to the report.



CNN also reported that the United States was seeking to withdraw some diplomats and their family members from diplomatic missions in those countries at short notice.



The US State Department confirmed temporary changes in staffing levels in those countries in response to a dpa inquiry.



