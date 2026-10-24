Merz accuses Russia of seeking to ‘destabilize’ Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Saturday accused Russia of seeking to destabilize Germany, warning that Moscow poses a growing threat to European security.

"We are facing a massive threat in the east of our continent. Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has profoundly shaken the European peace order," Merz said at a convention of the co-ruling Christian Social Union in Munich.

"And we also see that Russia seeks to destabilize Germany, day in and day out," he added.

Merz warned that the threat extends beyond Ukraine, citing cyberattacks, sabotage and attempted attacks on critical infrastructure across Europe.

"This threat is no longer limited to Ukraine. Across Europe, we are witnessing cyberattacks, sabotage, attempted attacks against critical infrastructure, such as the one at Leipzig Airport on August 4th, and attempts to destabilize our democratic society," he said.

"All of this threatens our freedom, and that is why we are investing in preserving our freedom," he added.

His remarks followed an earlier warning by Germany's foreign intelligence chief about the risk of the country becoming involved in a violent conflict with Russia.

On Oct. 5, Federal Intelligence Service President Martin Jaeger told parliament's intelligence committee that the confrontation with Russia had entered a new and more dangerous phase.

"Germany is in danger of becoming embroiled in a violent conflict with Russia. The attempted attack in Leipzig is only one example of that," Jaeger said, referring to an attempted drone strike on a Ukrainian cargo plane in August.

"No other country currently poses such a direct, comprehensive and concrete threat to Germany," he added.





