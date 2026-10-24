Türkiye condemns deadly church attack in Jordan

Türkiye condemned Friday's deadly armed attack on a church in Jordan's Karak province, expressing solidarity with the country and its people.

"We strongly condemn the armed attack carried out against a church in Jordan's Karak province," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said Saturday.

The ministry extended condolences to the families of those killed and the Jordanian people, while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

"We once again emphasize our solidarity with Jordan in the face of this heinous attack targeting the country's unity and peace," it said.

The death toll from the attack on the church reached eight, the Jordanian health minister said on Saturday.

On Friday, Jordanian Public Security Director Obaidallah Maaytah had said that seven people were killed and 27 others wounded in the attack.





