4 Philippine Air Force pilots killed as training aircraft crash

Four Philippine Air Force pilots were killed when two training aircraft crashed during a flyby rehearsal in Batangas province, local media reported Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday at Fernando Air Base in Lipa City, local broadcaster ABS-CBN News reported, citing the air force.

Philippine Air Force spokesperson Col. Alvin Jay Capinguian said the accident involved two Italian-made Marchetti SF-260 trainer aircraft that crashed within the base perimeter during the rehearsal.

The SF-260 is a military training aircraft used by the Philippine Air Force to prepare and qualify pilots for more advanced flying duties.

The air force said the identities of the four pilots were being withheld at the families' request.

No other casualties were reported, according to the air force.

The Philippine Air Force has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.



