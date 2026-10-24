Netanyahu says end to US military aid to Israel ‘only a matter of time’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Israel must prepare for the end of US military assistance worth tens of billions of dollars, calling the prospect "only a matter of time."

Speaking just days before hard-fought elections, Netanyahu told Israel's business broadcaster Channel 10 that he had ordered preparations for potential economic and banking sanctions, including exploring alternative financial technologies.

"If you think we're going to continue receiving what I secured twice, and that's tens of billions of dollars in American aid for the defense budget, prepare yourselves and get used to the fact that it won't happen, because America has changed," he said, apparently referring to growing opposition in the US to such aid in light of Israel's genocide in Gaza and mistreatment of the Palestinians.

"This is over, and it will end. It is only a matter of time."

Netanyahu gave no date for an end to the assistance and announced no formal US decision, instead calling for preparations for a possible future halt.

On potential sanctions, he said Israel must develop alternative economic and financial mechanisms.

"You have to understand that there could be sanctions, including banking sanctions. You need to prepare an economy that can get around them," he said.

Asked whether blockchain technology could offer an alternative for dealing with economic sanctions, Netanyahu replied: "Yes, that's one of the ways. And I've already asked for a plan to be prepared."

Opposition pushes to replace Netanyahu's government

Opposition Democrats party leader Yair Golan criticized Netanyahu's remarks on US social media company X, accusing him of being detached from reality.

He argued that preventing economic sanctions requires combating "Jewish terrorism" that damages Israel's international standing, preserving strategic alliances, and replacing the government in next week's election.

Golan called for a new government "without Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir and Deri," referring to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Shas party leader Aryeh Deri.

The remarks came four days before Israel's Tuesday parliamentary elections, amid debate about relations with Western allies and the potential consequences of economic sanctions.

Under a pact signed with Washington in 2016, Israel receives $38 billion in military assistance over a 10-year period set to end in 2028.

Netanyahu has previously called for reducing Israel's dependence on US military aid and strengthening its domestic defense industry.





