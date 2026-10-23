US first lady announces ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine in city of Oleshky

US first lady Melania Trump announced on Friday an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to establish a temporary ceasefire in the southern Ukrainian city of Oleshky, intended to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and facilitate the evacuation of civilians who wish to leave.

The localized ceasefire is scheduled to begin on Oct. 29, according to the White House.

"The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster. Oleshky's remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water," Melania Trump said in the statement.

"The people of Oleshky have limited electricity, live amid mined roads, and endure regular military attacks. It was abundantly clear that without my intervention, the possibility to bring humanitarian aid into the city and to evacuate the elderly would be impossible."

The first lady and her representative worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leadership to define the terms of the truce, the White House said.

Under the proposed arrangement, civilian representatives from Russia and Ukraine will visit residents in their homes to assess their needs and determine what assistance is required. Residents who choose to leave will receive coordinated transportation to their preferred destinations, including locations in either Russia or Ukraine.

The plan also calls for an American media organization to accompany Russian and Ukrainian teams during the operation and document the process.

The first lady said the independent documentation is intended to help ensure that families' wishes are respected throughout the evacuations.

The humanitarian crisis in Oleshky was brought to Melania Trump's attention during a private discussion at her Fostering the Future Together event in New York City, held at the 81st UN General Assembly.

Between 1,700 and 2,000 residents remain in Oleshky, including approximately 50 children, the statement said.