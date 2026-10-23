R4+E3 FOREIGN MINISTERS MEETING BEGINS IN ISTANBUL WITH ITALYS PARTICIPATION

The R4 (Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia) + E3 (UK, Germany and France) foreign ministers' meeting began in Istanbul on Friday with Italy's participation.

The meeting, hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, is expected to address regional issues, particularly the Palestinian question, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, developments related to Yemen and efforts to find a solution to the Ukraine war.

Participants are also likely to discuss opportunities for future cooperation and coordination between the R4 and E3 countries.

FIDAN TO HIGHLIGHT REGIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES



In his remarks at the meeting, Fidan, according to diplomatic sources, is expected to emphasize that regional security primarily requires countries in the region to assume responsibility and that Türkiye prioritizes strengthening cooperation mechanisms based on regional ownership.

He is expected to stress the need to prevent existing disputes from fueling one another, conflicts from spreading to new areas and regional tensions from escalating into broader instability.

Fidan is also likely to reiterate that Israel's occupation of Palestine, its uncompromising stance undermining international peace efforts and its aggression across the region are the main causes of tensions in the Middle East.

He will underline that all countries must refrain from actions that could undermine Jerusalem's historical and legal status or damage efforts toward a two-state solution.

The sources said Fidan will highlight the importance of a firm stance by the international community and increased pressure on Israel in response to its steps to expand illegal settlements and encourage illegal settler terrorism.

The Turkish foreign minister is also expected to highlight that the dispute between the US and Iran can only be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue, stressing that military methods do not offer a lasting solution and instead exacerbate regional vulnerabilities and carry the risk of a broader conflict.

He will emphasize that permanently ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb Strait is vital for regional and global stability, the sources said.

Fidan is likely to reaffirm Türkiye's support for safeguarding Saudi Arabia's security in the face of Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the kingdom, and highlight the importance of collective security approach embodied in the Mecca Alliance.

Regarding Syria, Fidan will note the valuable contributions of R4 and E3 countries toward strengthening stability and prosperity in the country while drawing attention to Israel's continued actions aimed at destabilizing the country.

The sources suggested he will emphasize that Türkiye, as a Black Sea littoral state, continues to convey warnings and proposals for solutions to the parties to prevent the Russia-Ukraine war from spreading to the Black Sea and to end civilian casualties in the region.

Fidan may also reiterate Türkiye's readiness to provide all necessary support to end the Ukraine war through dialogue and diplomacy.

R4, E3 MECHANISMS



The R4 mechanism was established by Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to support lasting stability and strengthen dialogue on regional issues based on the principle of regional ownership.

R4 foreign ministers have held six meetings to date, with the first taking place in Riyadh on March 18.

The most recent meeting in this format was held in New York on Sept. 21 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week.

The E3 mechanism, comprising Germany, the UK and France, emerged in 2003 as part of trilateral diplomatic cooperation concerning Iran's nuclear program.

Over time, it evolved into a framework for joint diplomatic initiatives on various regional and international issues.