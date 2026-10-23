Israel’s Gaza ceasefire violations undermine trust in international system: Turkish foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday that Israel's daily violations of the ceasefire in Gaza undermine trust in the international system and create an atmosphere of distrust.

Addressing the opening of the 9th Istanbul Mediation Conference in Istanbul, Fidan said the occupation in Gaza and the West Bank continues and is met with impunity.

He stressed that ensuring humanitarian aid access and protecting children in particular must be priorities, reiterating that the Israel-Palestine conflict can only be resolved through a "just political solution."

Fidan explained that Türkiye's mediation efforts rest on the "consent of the parties, mutual trust, and inclusiveness."

"Türkiye's efforts in Libya, for instance, show how consent, mutual trust, and inclusiveness can build confidence," he said.

"We engage in a result-oriented dialogue in Libya with all parties, both in the West and the East, as well as international partners," the foreign minister said.

He highlighted that a Libyan-owned process based on sincere dialogue is the only way to achieve lasting solution.

Channels must remain open and dialogue must continue even when the progress is slow and fragile, he said, adding that this approach has guided Türkiye's efforts, including Russia-Ukraine talks, the Black Sea grain deal initiative, as well as the Ankara process between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Speaking on the recently signed Mecca defense agreement, a pact between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Fidan said: "The Mecca alliance aims to secure the region's peace, prosperity and future."

"Its foundation in regional ownership gives these efforts a stronger chance of success," he noted.

"Also rooted in regional ownership, the Balkans Peace Platform can turn sincere dialogue among Balkan nations into practical results," according to the top diplomat.

Fidan stressed that Türkiye has consistently worked to elevate mediation from a diplomatic instrument into a strategic discipline, and built the institutional architecture to match that ambition.

"We do not seek to impose outcomes, but to create the conditions in which parties can reach their own," he said. "Because mediation is not about deciding who wins, who loses, or who makes concessions. It is about finding common ground and working towards a win-win solution for all parties."

Türkiye's experience based on sincere dialogue, sustained engagement, and regional ownership demonstrated how this approach can contribute to regional and global security, Fidan added.