China, Djibouti oppose recognition of Somaliland, back Somalia

China and Djibouti reaffirmed their support for Somalia's territorial integrity Thursday, opposing diplomatic recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland.

The countries issued a joint statement following talks in Beijing this week between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Djiboutian counterpart, Abdoulkader Houssein Omar.

"Both sides firmly support Somalia in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, oppose any attempt to gain 'diplomatic recognition' for Somaliland," the joint statement said.

"Both sides oppose recognizing Somaliland as an independent entity and reiterate that Somaliland is an inseparable part of the Federal Republic of Somalia," it added.

They also opposed "any form of collusion between Somaliland and the Taiwan authorities."

Israel became the first country to recognize Somaliland as an independent state last December, prompting condemnation from Somalia and numerous countries around the world.

Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political, and security entity, with the central government unable to assert control over the region and its leadership unable to secure international recognition of independence.

Somalia regards Somaliland as an integral part of its territory and considers direct agreements with its authorities that bypass the federal government a violation of its sovereignty.







