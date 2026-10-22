Turkish foreign minister to host top diplomats in R4, R4+E3 meetings in Istanbul on Friday

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will host meetings of top diplomats of the R4 mechanism (Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia) and the European E3 mechanism (UK, Germany, and France), including in an unprecedented combined format, in Istanbul on Friday.

The meetings will be attended by German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul, UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and Saudi Minister Faisal bin Farhan, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The meeting of the seven countries in the combined R4+E3 format for the first time comes at Türkiye's own initiative.

The meetings are set to address regional issues, particularly the Palestinian question, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, developments related to Yemen, and efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war.

Participants are also expected to discuss opportunities for cooperation and coordination between R4 and E3 countries that could be pursued in the coming days.

-Fidan to highlight regional responsibilities

In his remarks at the meetings, Fidan is expected to stress that regional security requires regional countries to take primary responsibility, adding that Türkiye prioritizes strengthening cooperation mechanisms based on regional ownership in line with this approach.

Fidan is likely to stress that existing disputes must not be allowed to fuel one another, conflicts must not spread to new areas, and regional tensions must not escalate into broader instability.

He is also expected to reiterate that Israel's ongoing occupation of Palestinian territories, its uncompromising stance that undermines the international community's peace efforts, and its aggression extending across the region are the main causes of tensions in the Middle East.

Fidan will likely reiterate that the dispute between the US and Iran can only be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue, stressing that military methods offer no lasting solution, exacerbate regional vulnerabilities, and carry the risk of a wider conflict.

-Houthi attacks, Syria, and Ukraine war

In response to recent Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, Fidan is expected to reaffirm Türkiye's support for safeguarding Saudi security and highlight the importance of the solidarity and collective security approach demonstrated by the new Mecca Defense Alliance, formed in August between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.

He is also likely to acknowledge the valuable contributions of R4 and E3 countries toward strengthening stability and prosperity in Syria, while drawing attention to Israel's continued actions aimed at destabilizing the country.

He is expected to note that Türkiye, as a Black Sea littoral state, continues to convey warnings and proposals for a resolution to the parties involved in the Russia-Ukraine war to prevent the conflict from spreading to the Black Sea and put an end to civilian casualties there.

The R4 mechanism was established by Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia on the basis of regional ownership, with the aim of supporting lasting stability and strengthening dialogue on regional issues.

The E3 mechanism, made up of Germany, the UK and France, emerged from trilateral diplomatic cooperation on Iran's nuclear program launched in 2003.

It has gradually evolved into a framework for joint diplomatic initiatives on various regional and international issues.



