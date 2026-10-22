Canada and Türkiye launch strategic partnership backed by three-year action plan

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the launch of a new strategic partnership between Canada and Türkiye, supported by a three-year action plan aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, defense, and energy.

According to Carney's prepared remarks, the partnership will be built around four key pillars: trade and investment, defense and security, energy, and people-to-people ties.

As part of efforts to deepen economic cooperation, Export Development Canada and Türkiye's Eximbank will sign a new agreement designed to help Canadian and Turkish companies collaborate on projects in third countries.

Carney also announced that Canadian and Turkish negotiators will meet in Ankara next month for the first round of bilateral trade talks, marking a significant step toward expanding economic relations between the two countries.

Additionally, Canada's trade minister will lead a trade mission to Türkiye next year to explore new business opportunities and strengthen commercial ties.

Energy cooperation will also feature prominently in the partnership, with ministers from both countries set to work together on key areas including liquefied natural gas (LNG), nuclear energy and critical minerals.

The three-year action plan is expected to provide a framework for advancing cooperation across the four strategic areas, reflecting both countries' commitment to strengthening their bilateral relationship.







