Erdoğan: Türkiye and Canada agree to launch free trade talks, target $10 billion in trade

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that Türkiye and Canada have agreed to begin negotiations on a free trade agreement before the end of the year, with both countries aiming to increase bilateral trade volume to $5 billion initially and eventually to $10 billion.

Speaking following his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Erdoğan said the two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments.

Erdoğan emphasized that the two countries had agreed to launch negotiations on a free trade agreement before the end of 2026, marking a new step toward strengthening economic and commercial cooperation.

The Turkish president also outlined ambitious targets for bilateral trade, saying Ankara and Ottawa aim to raise their trade volume to $5 billion in the first phase before eventually reaching $10 billion.

"We have today overcome the disconnect that had persisted between Türkiye and Canada for many years. Now we are launching a new era between Türkiye and Canada," he said.

"On my first visit to Canada, we will bring our businesspeople together and take steps forward," Erdogan added.

The announcements come as Canada and Türkiye move to deepen their strategic partnership under a newly announced three-year action plan covering trade and investment, defense and security, and energy.

As part of the broader initiative, Canadian and Turkish negotiators are expected to meet in Ankara next month for the first round of trade discussions, while both countries also plan to expand cooperation in liquefied natural gas (LNG), nuclear energy and critical minerals.

He also welcomed Canada's sanctions targeting illegal Israeli settlements, saying Ankara considers the measures appropriate for deterring violations by Tel Aviv.

On international conflicts, Erdoğan said Türkiye hoped diplomatic efforts would pave the way for lasting peace in both Ukraine and the Gulf region.