Trump says US 'could leave Iran now' but wants outcome to last ‘for a long time’

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States could end its war with Iran now but wants to ensure that the outcome is lasting.

"It'll end very soon. We could leave now, but we want to make sure it lasts for a long time," Trump said at a rally in South Carolina.

He claimed the US had defeated Iran militarily and financially, adding that Tehran would "never have a nuclear weapon."

Trump also said the US has a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, which he called the "Trump Strait."

"We changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico. Why can't we change the name of the Hormuz Strait?" he added.

His remarks came as The New York Times reported that the US and Israeli militaries have developed plans for renewed strikes on Iran after the US midterm elections, citing US officials and others briefed on the deliberations.

The report said it is far from certain that Trump will approve the strikes, noting that he has repeatedly vetoed plans to return to major combat this year.

A White House official told the Times that the administration does not comment on military plans "that may or may not exist."

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks in the region and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

A memorandum of understanding signed in June by the US and Iran following Pakistani and Qatari mediation has since stalled amid disagreements, including over navigation in the strait.





