Mexican state prosecutor accused of treason for collaborating with CIA

Former Chihuahua state prosecutor Cesar Jauregui Moreno was indicted and placed in pretrial detention early Wednesday on charges of treason for collaborating with the CIA without the knowledge or authorization of Mexico's federal government.

Jauregui Moreno is being investigated in connection with events last April, when it was revealed that CIA agents had participated in dismantling a clandestine drug laboratory in Chihuahua, northwestern Mexico. Their involvement constituted a violation of the Mexican Constitution, as the US intelligence agents had not been authorized by the federal government to operate in the country.

A district judge ruled early Wednesday that the former prosecutor should be placed in pretrial detention. The hearing was held behind closed doors after prosecutors argued that disclosing investigation details to the media could jeopardize national security.

Jauregui was arrested on Oct. 17 and resigned as state prosecutor in April.

The case has shed light on the activities of the political opposition to the ruling Morena party and President Claudia Sheinbaum's government, as well as the close ties between state governments and US security agencies, amid growing pressure from Washington for greater involvement in Mexico's security policy.

Under the Mexican Constitution, only the federal government has the authority to establish security agreements with foreign governments. Cooperation between the CIA and the Chihuahua state government only came to light following a car accident in which two US agents were killed.

However, the state prosecutor's office revealed that the agents had previously collaborated with state authorities on security operations on two occasions before the fatal car accident.





