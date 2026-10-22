Putin appoints 5 new government members in Russian Cabinet reshuffle

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed decrees appointing five new members of the government's Cabinet following their approval a day earlier by the lower chamber of parliament, the State Duma, the Kremlin said.

Under the decrees, Anton Siluanov was appointed deputy prime minister and finance minister, while Andrey Nikitin became deputy prime minister.

Irina Okladnikova was appointed deputy prime minister and chief of the government staff, Oleg Kozhemyako became deputy prime minister and presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, and Dmitry Yadrov was appointed transport minister.

The reshuffle also introduced a new position of deputy prime minister and finance minister, increasing the number of deputy prime ministers from 10 to 11.

Siluanov, who has headed the Finance Ministry since December 2011, was relieved of his previous position as finance minister following his appointment to the new post.

Putin also dismissed Dmitry Grigorenko as deputy prime minister and chief of the government staff. Sberbank said its supervisory board would consider his appointment as the bank's deputy chair on Nov. 10.

According to Sber, Grigorenko is expected to oversee strategic projects, including cooperation with the government and regional authorities on digitalization and the use of artificial intelligence in the public sector.

Yury Trutnev was also dismissed as deputy prime minister and presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District. Putin appointed him as a presidential aide.

Nikitin previously served as transport minister, a position he had held since July 2025. Yadrov headed the Federal Air Transport Agency, known as Rosaviatsiya, since September 2023.

Okladnikova previously served as first deputy finance minister, while Kozhemyako was governor of Primorsky Krai. During his career, he has also headed three other of Russia's Far Eastern regions.

The newly restructured Cabinet is scheduled to hold its first meeting on Thursday, according to the government press service.

According to expert assessments, the reshuffle is aimed at strengthening the Cabinet's economic bloc amid rising Western sanctions on Russia.





