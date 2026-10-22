Erdoğan welcomes Canadian prime minister with official ceremony in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney with an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Thursday during Carney's visit to Türkiye.

Mounted guards greeted Carney's official vehicle on the road outside the Presidential Complex and escorted it to the protocol entrance, where Erdogan welcomed the Canadian leader at the main gate.

After the two leaders took their places at the ceremony ground, the military band played the national anthems of Türkiye and Canada. The ceremony featured flags and soldiers representing the 16 historic Turkish states, and a 21-gun salute was fired.

Carney greeted the Presidential Guard Regiment's ceremonial unit by saying, "Merhaba asker" ("Hello, soldier"). The two leaders then introduced their respective delegations.

Erdogan and Carney shook hands on the steps in front of the Turkish and Canadian flags and posed for members of the press.

The leaders subsequently held a one-on-one meeting, followed by talks between their delegations. They are scheduled to hold a joint news conference after the meetings.

Turkish officials attending the ceremony included Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin, Defense Industries Agency head Haluk Gorgun, Presidential Chief of Staff Hasan Dogan, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and Presidential Chief Adviser on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Cagatay Kilic.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Ottawa Can Dizdar and Ankara Gov. Yakup Canbolat also attended.



