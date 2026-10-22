Gaza faces renewed famine risk as food supplies dwindle: Rights group

Gaza could face another famine as Israeli restrictions on incoming goods leave residents struggling to obtain food, with flour shortages threatening bread production, a Geneva-based human rights group warned Thursday.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said its teams observed increasingly empty markets and soaring food prices, accusing Israel of "deliberately depriving" Palestinians of adequate nutrition as part of an ongoing genocide.

According to the rights group, after Israeli authorities suspended commercial goods deliveries to Gaza on Oct. 13, it announced on Oct. 19 that some imports would be allowed to resume. However, the group said the decision brought little relief, as shipments remained heavily restricted and fresh fruits and vegetables were still denied entry.

It added that residents and traders face further uncertainty when crossings close on Fridays and Saturdays, with no assurance that deliveries will resume on Sundays. Such interruptions risk exhausting already scarce supplies and pushing food prices further beyond residents' reach.

The organization reported that several bakeries had recently stopped operating because they lacked flour and fuel, including two major facilities in Gaza City.

It cited the head of Gaza's Bakery Owners Association as warning that seven other bakeries receiving World Food Program (WFP) support might cease operations within 48 hours.

According to the group, deliveries allowed into Gaza currently cover no more than 37% of residents' requirements, while fresh produce remains severely restricted.

The warning follows the WFP's Monday announcement that funding shortages had forced it to reduce food assistance, affecting approximately half a million Palestinians.

Euro-Med urged Israel to remove restrictions on essential goods and called on international donors to increase food assistance and help bakeries resume operations.