Kremlin says Abu Dhabi may host new round of Russia-US-Ukraine talks

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is being considered as a venue for a trilateral meeting between Russia, the US and Ukraine.

"For now we are talking about Abu Dhabi," Peskov said, responding to a question about whether the UAE capital was being considered as the main venue for trilateral negotiations with the US and Ukraine.

Commenting on the results of US envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Russia, Peskov said there were currently no plans to organize a phone call between the Russian and US presidents, adding that a conversation could be arranged promptly at either leader's request.

Peskov declined to disclose details of Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks with Witkoff, saying mediation in such a complex negotiation process must take place quietly.

"Megaphone diplomacy and public discussion of proposals could only be harmful," he stressed.

Peskov responded negatively when asked whether Putin had handed Witkoff any documents outlining plans for a settlement in Ukraine.

Turning to the upcoming G20 summit in Miami, Florida, Peskov said it had not yet been decided whether Putin would attend.

Moscow will consider all circumstances before accepting or declining the invitation, he noted.

Peskov said Moscow had not heard constructive statements from Europe indicating a desire to de-escalate tensions with Russia, although it viewed efforts by some European capitals to understand the situation as a positive development.

The official also said the US administration was making substantial efforts to promote a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, while European capitals were doing little to advance peace and were instead encouraging further hostilities.

Separately, Peskov said Putin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang did not discuss preparations for a deal on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline during their meeting in St. Petersburg. They did, however, discuss broader energy cooperation, which he said had significant untapped potential.





