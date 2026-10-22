News World Trump calls NBA icon LeBron James 'a TOTAL DISGRACE'

Trump calls NBA icon LeBron James 'a TOTAL DISGRACE'

US President Donald Trump criticized NBA superstar LeBron James ⁠on Thursday ⁠for what he called disrectful behavior during the singing ⁠of the national anthem at a recent NBA game. "While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country," ⁠Trump ⁠said in a Truth Social post accompanied by a video of showing James moving his body during the ⁠singing of the anthem.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned NBA superstar LeBron James for his behaviour during the national anthem, writing on Truth Social that the 41-year-old basketball player was a "TOTAL DISGRACE" because he did not stand at attention for the national anthem.



Trump wrote that James had no respect for his country.



The criticism was triggered by videos showing James apparently practising golf swings and then making basketball shooting motions during the national anthem before the opening game of the Philadelphia 76ers, where James plays, against the New York Knicks, the current NBA champions.



Trump posted the video of the Tuesday game, which James' team won 106 to 100. It showed other players standing more or less in line while the anthem was sung.



Trump said the basketball star "should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag."



The president's post was reposted on X and accompanied by mostly unfavourable comments, many of which called the president a draft dodger and others criticizing his current economic and foreign policies.



Trump received four educational deferments and one medical one, according to US press reports. Trump has said he was ineligible to serve due to bone spurs, but many critics have questioned the diagnosis.











