Trump asks Musk to lift Ukraine Starlink restrictions - report

US President Donald Trump called Elon Musk and asked him to lift ⁠restrictions on Ukraine's ⁠use of Starlink, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing US officials.

The Starlink system was ⁠working more normally on Thursday, shortly after the Trump-Musk conversation, according to US and Ukrainian officials cited by the Journal.

Some Ukrainian officials told the newspaper the system was not restored to full functionality but was working at higher speeds than under ⁠the ⁠cap.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier on Thursday that Starlink speed had not been restored for Ukraine, adding that he hoped for talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the coming days.

Trump told ⁠Musk he was frustrated the system's speeds remained capped at around 100 mph (160 kph), the Journal said, citing officials.

Rubio said on Wednesday that decisions regarding Ukraine's access to Starlink were up ⁠to ‌its ‌parent company SpaceX and ⁠its CEO Musk, not ‌the White House.

Ukraine uses Starlink for battlefield communications and drone ⁠operations. Restricting the satellite ⁠service hampered the country's attack and air ⁠defense drone missions against Russia.







