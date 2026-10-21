UK premier vows 'firmest action' to support Falkland Islands, voices concern over Ukraine

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Wednesday pledged to take the "firmest" action to support the Falkland Islands' right to remain British and expressed concern over Ukraine's reduced access to Starlink.

"We will take the firmest of action to support the Falkland Islands, the right of the islanders to self-determination, who chose to remain British not so long ago," Burnham said during Prime Minister's Questions.

Responding to a question about Argentina's efforts to stop oil drilling on the islands, Burnham said the UK would strongly oppose the Argentine government's position.

"The Defense Secretary Wes Streeting has met with his counterparts to reiterate that position. The foreign secretary, too," he said.

Burnham added that he had raised the issue with US President Donald Trump.

"There is no diminution in our strong support to keep the Falkland Islands British," he said.





- RELATIONS WITH EU

On relations with the EU, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey urged the government to consider rejoining the bloc's single market and customs union, arguing that closer ties would boost economic growth.

Davey questioned whether the government would wait until after the next election before considering such a move.

Burnham said the upcoming UK-EU summit would provide an opportunity to secure a "good deal for food producers, for farmers... for Northern Ireland... and hopefully more cooperation on illegal migration."

He also said the government was working to reduce risks from the "Made in Europe initiative" and called for cross-party support to strengthen its negotiating position at the summit.